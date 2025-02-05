Since the early days of Hollywood, Black actors have challenged perceptions and redefined expectations through powerful performances on the big screen.

This February, we’re celebrating more than 70 years of iconic Black stars in their most memorable and celebrated roles, from Dorothy Dandridge’s history-making achievement in Carmen Jones to Sidney Poitier’s legendary performance as Virgil Tibbs in In the Heat of the Night and Daniel Kaluuya’s award-winning portrayal in Judas and the Black Messiah. By taking a closer look at these icons, we can reflect on how the industry has changed for Black artists over its first century and envision where it will go from here.