As if through the lens of a camera, MIGRACIONES / MIGRATIONS presents the challenges migrants face as they travel across the border between Mexico and the US. A life-sized puppet shares his “photos” projected onto a screen, layering silhouette puppets, digital images, and live drawings to create a moving visual story for the audience. Vignettes of harrowing journeys across desert landscapes and rough waters, and the hostile interactions along the way, evoke the experiences of migrant journeys around the world.

Co-founders and artistic directors Sofia Padilla and Davey T. Steinman created MIGRACIONES/MIGRATIONS in response to the increasing barriers between their respective home countries of Mexico and the United States. The artists call the show “refugee puppetry and poetry in English and Español,” and say they created it partially “in honor of all the people whose needs push them to migrate far away from their homes forever.”

MIGRACIONES/MIGRATIONS will be performed on August 12 and 13 at 8:00 pm, and on August 14 at 2:00 pm. All shows will take place at Puppet Showplace Theater, located at 32 Station Street, Brookline, MA. Tickets are priced on a sliding scale, with a suggested price of $20, and can be purchased at www.puppetshowplace.org/migraciones. Contact the Puppet Showplace Box Office at boxoffice@puppetshowplace.org or call 617-731-6400 x 101 for assistance.

This project is supported by the Jim Henson Foundation and the New England Foundation for the Arts.