Over 2 decades ago, GLSEN launched a national survey that helped shift the national conversation for LGBTQ students as the group unveiled the unique challenges these students were facing in schools. We know that immigrant-origin students and their families have been facing uniquely stressful conditions over the last few years–a hostile political and media climate as well as particularly trying challenges learning in the pandemic.

YouthTruth and Re-Imagining Migration are excited to partner to help schools understand the school belonging climate of public, parochial, and private HIGH schools across the country for immigrant-origin students.

YouthTruth is a national nonprofit that seeks to promote youth agency as a key ingredient in prosocial school communities. Through student, family, and staff surveys they support schools and districts to “get better at getting better” so that all students can learn and thrive. Since 2008, YouthTruth has surveyed nearly 2 million students from 2,186 schools coming from 39 states. Re-Imagining Migration‘s mission is to advance the education and well-being of immigrant-origin youth, decrease bias and hatred against young people of diverse origins, and help rising generations develop the critical understanding and empathy necessary to build and sustain welcoming and inclusive communities. Re-Imagining Migration believes that every student has the right to an inclusive education where all young people, regardless of their migration histories and experiences, feel a sense of belonging.

The 20-minute climate survey will provide extensive information to individual schools about: How connected are students feeling to adults in school and their peers? Which students are feeling most connected, and which are more at risk? Participating schools will receive a detailed report providing them with information across ALL demographic groups (e.g., ethnicity/race; gender; LGBTQ identity; immigrant origin) that will help them better serve all of their students as well as improve support services.

Would you consider participating and/or help us by circulating the link I have attached? Thank you! If you have any questions, write to climatesurvey@reimagininbgmigration.org. This is REALLY important and we want to make it REALLY easy.