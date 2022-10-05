As we close our most recent fiscal year, we’re excited to share our FY22 Year in Review Report, which celebrates the incredible work you’ve helped make possible in Brookline!

From launching the Racial Equity Grant Program and our first participatory grantmaking to awarding multi-year grants to partners, FY22 was truly a year of firsts for BCF. Read the report to learn more about the many firsts you’ve made happen in the Brookline community.

Thank you for your steadfast support of BCF and the Brookline community, and we can’t wait to move this work forward together this year.