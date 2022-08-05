In June, the Supreme Court reversed the established Constitutional right to abortion in its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. BCF joins with the Brookline Commission for Women in their concern over this decision and its impacts on our most vulnerable neighbors, especially women, children, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and BIPOC communities. As the Brookline Commission for Women wrote in their public statement:

“There is no decision more personal and consequential than whether and when to have a child. The right to make that decision privately and to safely exercise the option to prevent or end a pregnancy has been guaranteed for 50 years by the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. Reversing Roe and the subsequent decision in Casey will be devastating…The immediate impact of triggering abortion restrictions in about half the states will most harm people who already face injustice in the form of racism, ableism, and poverty.”

BCF is committed to helping the Brookline community understand what the Dobbs decision means locally and supporting public and private efforts to protect reproductive equity and build thriving communities. That’s why we’re partnering with the Brookline Commission for Women to sponsor an open, virtual Community Q&A on Reproductive Health & Equity.

We invite you to join us for this free virtual event on Thursday, August 11, from 12-1 pm to hear from local experts Sigalle Reiss, MPH, RS/REHS (Director of Brookline Public Health & Human Services), and Jane Piercy (Managing Director, Reproductive Equity Now) on issues including health policy and care, policy efforts already underway in Massachusetts, and what can be done locally to ensure care access and equity. This event will be moderated by Rebecca Stone of the Brookline Commission for Women, and attendees are encouraged to bring questions for our panelists.

Register Today.

We remain committed to our community and partners in this moment and in the work ahead.