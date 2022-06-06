We are proud to announce the recipients of our first-ever Racial Equity Grant awards! Combined, we are awarding $305,000 to 9 projects advancing racial equity in the Brookline community.

Abilities Dance, a Brookline-based nonprofit organization that uses dance as a tool for intersectional disability rights, is addressing the need for equitable and sustainable pay for diverse artists and arts administrators in the Brookline area.

Black N Brown Club, Inc is establishing a dance art, mixed martial arts, mental health, and health and wealth food program for the Black N Brown Community, low-income families in Brookline, and youth negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brookline Asian American Family Network (BAAFN), in partnership with the Public Schools of Brookline (PSB) is supporting an additional staff person in the PSB Office of Educational Equity who will specifically focus on supporting the AAPI student population.

Brookline Improvement Coalition (BIC), operating capital to support hiring a director to advance the organization’s vision and create successful partnerships and programs to improve access to decent, safe, and sanitary affordable housing.

Brookline Improvement Coalition (BIC), to establish a tenants’ union in Brookline to help renters convene and advocate.

The Brookline Teen Center (BTC), to provide youth in Brookline, especially Brown and Black teens, with transformative supports and services by hiring the organization’s first high school manager and launching their new strategic plan.

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, to support Community BUILDs—a community project of service, giving, learning, collaboration, arts, music, food, and fun. This project includes the creation, development and installation of a mural with BIPOC youth and a BIPOC artist at the Brookline Teen Center.

Steps to Success is addressing the opportunity gap that has grown as large as ever at the high school level since the beginning of the pandemic by hiring a High School Pathways Manager as well as providing a fund for students who want to participate in pre-college programs or take college classes to get ahead.

Women Thriving aims to create new leadership pathways for BIPOC women by creating a leadership group where BIPOC women support, encourage, and listen to other BIPOC women. This work, involving Brookline BIPOC women and BIPOC leaders, along with established BIPOC-led organizations and their leaders will provide important new leadership development and paid internship opportunities.

The Racial Equity Grants are funded through the Racial Equity Fund, a collaborative effort between the Brookline Community Foundation (BCF) and the Town of Brookline, which generously provided a $500,000 investment to seed the fund. These 9 projects were recommended by the Racial Equity Grant Committee, which is composed of representatives from the Brookline community, Town departments, and BCF.

Congratulations again to this year’s awardees and thank you for your commitment to advancing racial equity in Brookline. And thank you to the entire Brookline community for your tireless efforts to create a better Brookline for all!