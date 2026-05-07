The Brookline Community Foundation (BCF) is pleased to announce $237,300 in Youth Development Grants to 23 nonprofits and community initiatives serving Brookline youth.

BCF’s Youth Development Grant Program funds programs that support the Foundation’s vision of a better Brookline for all youth who live, learn, work, and play in our town. This year’s awardees are creating opportunities and promoting equity for Brookline youth in a range of areas, including after-school enrichment, academic support, college preparedness, early education and childcare, summer employment opportunities for teens, and health and wellness. Grants are supported by BCF’s Youth Fund (fueled by a longstanding partnership with The Country Club) and two American Rescue Plan Act grants.

“This year, we saw a significant increase in both the number of requests and the urgency of need across Brookline’s youth-serving organizations,” says BCF Trustee and Program and Grants Committee Chair Jennifer Segel. “We were impressed by the creativity and commitment of all who applied and were happy to be able to meet more requests at a more generous level by leveraging remaining federal relief funds entrusted to the Foundation. Join us in celebrating these amazing grantees.”

Since becoming a grantmaker in 1999, BCF has invested more than $16M in local nonprofits and initiatives. In addition to supplying direct funding to grantees, BCF acts as an advisor and thought partner to each organization and creates connections among local nonprofits that support resource sharing, collective problem-solving, and the coordination of services across Brookline.