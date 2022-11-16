The Brookline Arts Center (BAC) is excited to announce that the 2023 Winter Registration will open on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with classes scheduled to start on January 9, 2023. The BAC is also encouraging new, returning, and inquiring students to attend our free Winter Open House on December 4, 2022, from 1-3 PM.

Winter Classes:

The BAC will offer a series of exciting visual arts classes this Winter season. From January to the end of March, students will be able to explore media ranging from jewelry-making, pottery, and painting to printmaking and drawing. These 10-week-long classes are designed as a creative outlet for BAC’s ever-growing community. The BAC will also be offering 1-day workshops, date nights, and figure drawing.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to register.

Registration closes Thursday at 5:00 PM the week before each class is scheduled to start or when the class is filled. Tuition Assistance is available for all classes.

Winter Open House

The BAC’s annual Winter Open House is a free community event held at the BAC on 86 Monmouth St, Brookline, MA. Guests can enjoy a student showcase, free art activities suited for all ages, and complimentary treats and beverages provided by FAR OUT Ice Cream. This is also an opportunity to meet the faculty, tour BAC’s unique building, and inquire about upcoming classes.

About Brookline Arts Center: Founded in 1964, the Brookline Arts Center (BAC) has a reputation throughout Greater Boston for being one of the most forward-thinking and comprehensive arts centers around. The BAC serves more than 5,000 individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities each year through classes and workshops, community outreach programs, exhibitions, public art activities, and special events within and beyond the art center’s walls.