Join the Brookline Public Library and Dr. Jenny Chu of Boston PEERS® for a free community event introducing practical, evidence-based strategies that help teens and young adults build friendships and social confidence. The afternoon will include:

  • A short, interactive social skills lesson
  • Conversation stations to practice and connect
  • Crafts and puzzles for all ages
  • Social and community resource tables

Families, teens, young adults, educators, and community members are all welcome.

Come build understanding, celebrate neurodiversity, and strengthen connections in our community.

Date:
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Time:
02:00 pm – 04:00 pm
Time Zone:
Eastern Time – US & Canada (change)
Location:
Hunneman Hall – Brookline Village
Locations:
Brookline Village