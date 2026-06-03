Join the Brookline Public Library and Dr. Jenny Chu of Boston PEERS® for a free community event introducing practical, evidence-based strategies that help teens and young adults build friendships and social confidence. The afternoon will include:

A short, interactive social skills lesson

Conversation stations to practice and connect

Crafts and puzzles for all ages

Social and community resource tables

Families, teens, young adults, educators, and community members are all welcome.

Come build understanding, celebrate neurodiversity, and strengthen connections in our community.