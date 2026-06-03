Join the Brookline Public Library and Dr. Jenny Chu of Boston PEERS® for a free community event introducing practical, evidence-based strategies that help teens and young adults build friendships and social confidence. The afternoon will include:
- A short, interactive social skills lesson
- Conversation stations to practice and connect
- Crafts and puzzles for all ages
- Social and community resource tables
Families, teens, young adults, educators, and community members are all welcome.
Come build understanding, celebrate neurodiversity, and strengthen connections in our community.
- Date:
- Saturday, June 6, 2026
- Time:
- 02:00 pm – 04:00 pm
- Time Zone:
- Eastern Time – US & Canada (change)
- Location:
- Hunneman Hall – Brookline Village
- Locations:
- Brookline Village