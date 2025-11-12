For the first time, and with surprising and revealing insights, former Vice President Kamala Harris tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

During this special event, Harris will share what she saw, what she learned, and what it will take to move forward. With nuance, candor, and a unique perspective, Harris will lead a conversation about how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now.

Every ticket includes a copy of Harris’s new book, 107 DAYS (published by Simon & Schuster), which takes readers inside the race for the presidency as never before. VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available and include a photo with Former Vice President Kamala Harris and a signed copy of 107 DAYS.