Join us for an engaging and informative one-hour lecture designed to demystify Artificial Intelligence (AI), explain its fundamental concepts, history, and practical applications in our everyday lives. We will delve into the basics of how AI works, covering essential topics like machine learning, neural networks, and natural language processing. By the end of the lecture, you’ll have a solid foundational understanding of AI, empowering you to appreciate its current capabilities and future possibilities. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply curious about AI, this lecture promises to be an enlightening and thought-provoking experience. Taught by a distinguished Professor of Engineering at Boston University, Dr. Ioannis Paschalidis. Discounts or waivers do not apply.

6:00PM on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Brookline High School