Five Tuesdays, September 30 to October 28, from 6:15pm to 9:15pm.

They’re the films that baffle your friends, the ones that make you feel like you’re already on drugs, that frighten you far more than any jump-scare can, slithering under your skin like a barrel full of worms…

Art house horror is more of a vibe than a subgenre, a collection of unsettling attributes. Pretentious at worst, transcendent at best, these films reveal something undeniable about the human condition: it can be Hell.

In this five-week course, we will dissect films both legendary and obscure, explore the political, cultural, and historical context of their creation, and encounter the disturbed geniuses who made them. Screenings include: “Hour of the Wolf” (1968), “Carnival of Souls” (1962), “Possession” (1981), “Under the Skin” (2013), and “The Substance” (2024).

This Coolidge Education Class is embedded within our October rep series “Art House of Horror” and includes all Tuesday night screenings in that series.

About Kay Lynch

Kay Lynch is a film historian and the founder of Salem Horror Fest. Named by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the best genre festivals of the world, she set out to create a safe and welcoming space for people to find truth and catharsis in the dark shadows of cinema. Deemed “so queer it’s scary” by Advocate Magazine, Lynch is committed to the texts, creators, and trends that best reflect our cultural anxieties.