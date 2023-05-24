The Brookline Community Foundation is proud to announce this year’s Youth Development Grant awardees! Combined, the Brookline Community Foundation has given $116,400 to the following organizations.

Brookline Food Pantry to support Brookline Thrives, a free weekend food program for students in the Public Schools of Brookline.

Brookline Interactive Group (BIG) to support the Arts2Work Youth Media Training Program designed to usher young people into media arts-related career pathways.

Brookline Recreation Department to provide Summer Camp programs to fill summer programmatic gaps for local families, particularly for families living on low incomes.

Brookline Teen Center to support Growing Empowerment a food justice summer opportunity for high school-age youth in collaboration with Brookline High School teacher Roger Grande

Family ACCESS to deliver child assault prevention education in Brookline elementary schools, including training current Brookline volunteers and enhancing recruitment of new volunteers.

MAB Community Services ,Inc. to support the establishment of the Ivy Grows Farmstand which will sell produce is grown in a new greenhouse, as well as student-made goods.

Puppet Showplace Theater to support free, inclusive, outdoor performances this summer

Steps to Success, Inc. to engage its 3rd – 8th graders in meaningful summer experiences and activities to limit summer learning loss

VOICES Boston to support tuition assistance as well as program expansion back into Brookline schools

Yachad to enhance training to support neurodiverse and developmentally diverse youth in inclusive programs

Congratulations to this year’s awardees! Thank you for your commitment to supporting Brookline youth and their families, and thank you to the entire Brookline community for your tireless efforts to create a better Brookline for all!