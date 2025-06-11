In person at Brookline Booksmith! Celebrate the release of The Win-Win Workplace with author Angela Jackson, in conversation with Vanessa Kirsch.

The Win-Win Workplace: How Thriving Employees Drive Bottom-Line Success

Do you want the key to driving equity and skyrocketing profits? It’s simple: hand over control to your workers.

Discover 9 strategies to create better, healthier workplaces, grounded in evidence-based research.

This revolutionary guide aims to revolutionize the workplace for justice, equity, and profitability by handing the reins over to the real drivers of success: the workers.

Based on research from over 1,200 companies, including WalMart, Google, and JPMorgan Chase, this book follows real-world cases from companies where employees evolved from silent contributors to masterminds steering corporate strategies. These cases are the vanguard of a vibrant era in which workers will be the architects of their destinies, shaping not just their own careers but the entire trajectories of their organizations. Her work has quantified the financial impact investing in people can have on an organization—the first reliable calculation in the literature of talent retention.

From this research, 9 key strategies emerged:

Centering employee voices

Mutualistic working relationships

Intersectional inclusion strategies

Reimaging employee benefits

Frontline leader-driven strategies

Hire STARS

Develop deep talent benches

Human capital reporting as a competitive strategy

Distributed leadership

This book goes deeper to show how these strategies are working in the real-world today. When workers have stakes, everyone scores: businesses surge, and teams ride a high they’ve never felt before. This is a win-win proposition: both management and labor win when you put people first.

Dr. Angela Jackson is a recognized authority on the future of work and the CEO of Future Forward Strategies, a labor market intelligence firm dedicated to unlocking organizational potential through continuous learning and innovation. Additionally, she is a lecturer at Harvard University and the New York Times best-selling author of The Win-Win Workplace.

Vanessa Kirsch founded New Profit, a venture philanthropy fund, setting a bold vision to shape the future of philanthropy and catalyze new generations of social entrepreneurs— backing 200+ leaders advancing education, economic mobility, and democracy in America. Previously, she launched Public Allies, a national youth leadership and service organization.