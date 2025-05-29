In person at Brookline Booksmith! Join us for an evening of poetry with LOVE IS FOR ALL OF US co-editors James Crews & Brad Peacock, with contributors Eben Bein & Lisa Breger.

RSVP to let us know you’re coming! Depending on the volume of responses, an RSVP may be required for entrance to the event. You will also be alerted to important details about the program, including safety requirements, cancellations, and book signing updates.

An Evening of Poetry: Love is For All of Us

James Crews is the author of the essay collection, Kindness Will Save the World, and editor of several bestselling poetry anthologies, including The Wonder of Small Things (winner of the New England Book Award), Healing the Divide, The Path to Kindness (winner of the Nautilus Award), and How to Love the World. He has been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition, and in People Magazine, The Boston Globe, The New York Times Magazine, The Sun Magazine, and The Washington Post. James lives with his husband Brad Peacock in the woods of Southern Vermont. To sign up for free weekly poems & writing prompts, visit: jamescrews.net.

Brad Peacock is a veteran, writer, and long-time organic farmer from Shaftsbury, Vermont, whose passion is to bring people closer to one another and the natural world. His poems have been published in several anthologies, and his op-ed pieces have appeared in newspapers across the United States. He lives with his husband on forty rocky acres that they are restoring to a habitat for pollinators and native species.

Eben E. B. Bein is a biology-teacher-turned-climate-justice-educator, activist, and multi-disciplinary artist. They were a 2022 Writing By Writers Fellow and winner of the 2022 Writers Rising Up “Winter Variations” poetry contest. Their poems can be found in the likes of PINCH, Nimrod Journal, New Ohio Review, or in their chapbook Character Flaws (Fauxmoir lit 2023). They currently live on Pawtucket land (Arlington, MA) in a house they co-bought with their husband and poet friends where they are completing their first full-length collection about parent-child conflict, healing, and love. Find them online at ebenbein.com or @ebenbein.

Lisa Breger was the Director of the Undergraduate Writing Program at Pine Manor College for many years. Currently, she leads workshops in poetry as a spiritual practice. In 2020, she received the Thomas Merton Award for Poetry of the Sacred and was a runner up for the Ruth Stone Poetry Prize in 2015. She lives by Lake Cochituate with her wife Anne Parker and their beloved English Setter Macy Mae.