Discover innovative works at a one-night-only finale to the 6th edition of the Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers (CRBP) — at Boston University’s lovely Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre. The evening will feature “puppet slam”-style performances by the five artists of the 2026 cohort, plus performances by other artists from the CRBP community.

Featuring performances by the 2026 cohort:

  • Beyonce Armstrong (Brooklyn, NY) | The Hood Babies’ Tapes: Volume 2

  • Majeedah Johnson (Parkville, MD) | Under the Microscope

  • Samuel J. Lewis, II (Chicago, IL) | Black Episcopalian

  • Danyett Tucker (Baltimore, MD) | A Fly Girl’s Travel Journal

Plus:

  • Marcella Murray, CRBP 2026 Project Mentor

  • Tanya Nixon-Silberg of Little Uprisings, CRBP Community Curator & CRBP 2020 fellow

Showtimes & Tickets

  • $28 Advance / plus $2 service fee

  • $33 Day of Show / plus $2 service fee

  • $50 Supporter / plus $2 service fee

  • $10 Card to Culture (WIC, EBT, MassHealth, ConnectorCare) Learn more →

  • Members receive discount tickets, priority seating, and more! Become a Member →

  • Location: Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre at Boston University, 820 Commonwealth Ave, Brookline, MA

June 13 (Sat) 2026: 8:00 pm