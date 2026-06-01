Discover innovative works at a one-night-only finale to the 6th edition of the Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers (CRBP) — at Boston University’s lovely Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre. The evening will feature “puppet slam”-style performances by the five artists of the 2026 cohort, plus performances by other artists from the CRBP community.
Featuring performances by the 2026 cohort:
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Beyonce Armstrong (Brooklyn, NY) | The Hood Babies’ Tapes: Volume 2
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Majeedah Johnson (Parkville, MD) | Under the Microscope
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Samuel J. Lewis, II (Chicago, IL) | Black Episcopalian
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Danyett Tucker (Baltimore, MD) | A Fly Girl’s Travel Journal
Plus:
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Marcella Murray, CRBP 2026 Project Mentor
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Tanya Nixon-Silberg of Little Uprisings, CRBP Community Curator & CRBP 2020 fellow
Showtimes & Tickets
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$28 Advance / plus $2 service fee
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$33 Day of Show / plus $2 service fee
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$50 Supporter / plus $2 service fee
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$10 Card to Culture (WIC, EBT, MassHealth, ConnectorCare) Learn more →
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Members receive discount tickets, priority seating, and more! Become a Member →
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Location: Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre at Boston University, 820 Commonwealth Ave, Brookline, MA
June 13 (Sat) 2026: 8:00 pm