AFFAIRS of the HARP
Bridget Kibbey, harp
Julie Scolnik, flutist and artistic director
November 4, 4 pm West Parish Church, Andover
November 5, 5 pm, Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brookline
Mistral is pleased to welcome the international harp sensation, Bridget Kibbey, to its stage for the first time in early November in a program entitled AFFAIRS of the HARP.
Called “the Yo-Yo Ma of the harp,” riveting harpist Bridget Kibbey makes her Mistral debut with artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik in a diverse program that ranges from harp solos by jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera who morphs the instrument into a bandoneon to evoke Argentinian tango, to Boston composer Kati Agócs a modern-day Benjamin Britten, who treats her own native Canadian folk music as found objects for a new work for solo harp, to David Bruce’s Caja de Música which evokes the haunting sounds of a Spanish music box. Together, Scolnik and Kibbey will offer a set of duo gems by French composers Ravel, Debussy, Saint Saens, and Chaminade. “Kibbey made it seem as though her instrument had been waiting all its life to explode with the gorgeous colors and energetic figures she was getting from it.” The New York Times
J.S. BACH (1685-1750) Sonata in E flat Major (arr. for fl. & hp: Kibbey)
PAQUITO D’RIVERA (b. 1948) Bandoneon for solo harp
CAMILLE SAINT SAENS (1835-1921) Fantaisie, Op. 124 for vln & hp
DAVID BRUCE (b. 1970) Caja de Musica for solo harp
CLAUDE DEBUSSY (1862-1918) 10” Prélude à L’ Après-Midi d’un Faune (arr. for flute & harp by Judy Loman)
KATI AGÓCS (b. 1975) Northern Lights (2011) 15”
MAURICE RAVEL (1875-1937) Pavane pour une enfante défunte. 7
CÉCILE CHAMINADE (1857-1944) Concertino op. 107
Tickets: $40. Order securely online and print at home at www.MistralMusic.org, or e-mail sales@MistralMusic.org, or call 978.474-6222.
MISTRAL has been bringing “unstuffy, unpredictable, and unmatched” concerts with internationally renowned musicians to the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston area since 1997. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Julie Scolnik, Mistral performances are always a little eccentric, stubbornly personal, impassioned, and committed to invigorating old traditions with an ever-youthful perspective. The Mistral 2023-2024 concert season is funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
For Calendar Listings:
Sat, Nov 4th, 4pm, West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover, MA
Sun, Nov 5th, 5pm, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 15 St. Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Tickets $40: Order securely online and print-at-home at www.MistralMusic.org, or e-mail sales@MistralMusic.org or call 978-474-6222; Flex package subscriptions of 3, 4, or 5 concerts, $35; Free student/youth rush tickets at the door (if available)
