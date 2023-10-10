AFFAIRS of the HARP

Bridget Kibbey, harp

Julie Scolnik, flutist and artistic director

November 4, 4 pm West Parish Church, Andover

November 5, 5 pm, Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brookline

Mistral is pleased to welcome the international harp sensation, Bridget Kibbey, to its stage for the first time in early November in a program entitled AFFAIRS of the HARP.

Called “the Yo-Yo Ma of the harp,” riveting harpist Bridget Kibbey makes her Mistral debut with artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik in a diverse program that ranges from harp solos by jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera who morphs the instrument into a bandoneon to evoke Argentinian tango, to Boston composer Kati Agócs a modern-day Benjamin Britten, who treats her own native Canadian folk music as found objects for a new work for solo harp, to David Bruce’s Caja de Música which evokes the haunting sounds of a Spanish music box. Together, Scolnik and Kibbey will offer a set of duo gems by French composers Ravel, Debussy, Saint Saens, and Chaminade. “Kibbey made it seem as though her instrument had been waiting all its life to explode with the gorgeous colors and energetic figures she was getting from it.” The New York Times

J.S. BACH (1685-1750) Sonata in E flat Major (arr. for fl. & hp: Kibbey)

PAQUITO D’RIVERA (b. 1948) Bandoneon for solo harp

CAMILLE SAINT SAENS (1835-1921) Fantaisie, Op. 124 for vln & hp

DAVID BRUCE (b. 1970) Caja de Musica for solo harp

CLAUDE DEBUSSY (1862-1918) 10” Prélude à L’ Après-Midi d’un Faune (arr. for flute & harp by Judy Loman)

KATI AGÓCS (b. 1975) Northern Lights (2011) 15”

MAURICE RAVEL (1875-1937) Pavane pour une enfante défunte. 7

CÉCILE CHAMINADE (1857-1944) Concertino op. 107

