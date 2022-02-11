Join the Brookline Community Foundation on Thursday, March 3 at 9 am for a panel discussion with philanthropy leaders applying an equity lens to their funding practices to create just and inclusive communities.

When advancing equity and justice is paramount for the health and well-being of our communities, philanthropy can play a crucial role. Foundations and donors have tremendous power to affect change by giving and engaging diverse stakeholders in facilitating that change.

Learn why and how the philanthropic sector can advance equity in giving and insights, lessons, and solutions that can be used in your giving!

This panel is especially offered to Brookline Community Foundation donors.