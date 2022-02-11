Join the Brookline Community Foundation on Thursday, March 3 at 9 am for a panel discussion with philanthropy leaders applying an equity lens to their funding practices to create just and inclusive communities.
Meet the panelists:
Dr. Makeeba McCreary
President, New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund
Dr. Makeeba McCreary will serve as president of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund (NCF) in September 2021. NCF is a coalition founded of Black and Brown executives from Massachusetts’ leading corporations united to support Black and Brown communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of the brutal killing by police of George Floyd.
Orlando Watkins
Vice President and Chief Program Officer
The Boston Foundation
Orlando C. Watkins is Vice President and Chief Program Officer at the Boston Foundation, where he oversees a discretionary grants fund of roughly $16 million and leads a Program Department staff of two dozen people who work across five core grant-making impact areas – Education, Health and Wellness, Jobs and Economic Development, Neighborhoods and Housing, and Arts and Culture – and two crosscutting strategy areas, Nonprofit Effectiveness and Grassroots.
Gioia Perugini
Director of Philanthropic Services at Hemenway & Barnes, LLP
Gioia Perugini is Director of Philanthropic Services at Hemenway & Barnes LLP. She works with individuals, families, advisors, charitable trusts, and foundations to provide a range of philanthropic and family office services. Her practice includes designing and implementing charitable giving strategies, researching particular charities, negotiating gifts of cash or tangible assets, and coordinating family meetings.
The panel will be moderated by Giselle Ferro Puigbo, Executive Director of BCF.