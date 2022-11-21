The Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee and the Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations would like to invite you to join them in celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a Conversation on Climate: Indigenous Communities and Climate Justice. Join us on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 7-8 pm for a virtual presentation and conversation. To register for the event, click the link here.

The program will feature a recorded presentation from Julian Aguon, a Chamorro human rights lawyer, defender, and author from Guam. He is the founder of Blue Ocean Law, an international law firm based in Guam, specializing in human and indigenous rights, self-determination, and environmental justice in the Pacific. His presentation also includes a reading from his new book ‘No Country for Eight Spot Butterflies’, a collection of essays on resilience and power in the age of climate disaster.

Our Keynote Speaker, Crystal Johnson, will present A Black Indigenous Voice: Advancing Climate Justice with Science, Collaboration, Sacred Conservation, and Human Faith. Crystal Johnson is an astute energy and environmental leader with more than twenty-five years of accomplishments in strategic planning, management, policy, research, and assessment of energy (energy equity, clean energy workforce development, energy efficiency, energy management, renewables, emissions inventory), environmental resources (water, air, natural resources, food systems, and other), and sustainability. She specializes in energy equity, clean energy workforce development, stakeholder engagement and collaboration, and climate action planning.

This program was made possible by a grant from the Brookline Community Foundation and support from Brookline Interactive Group and educators at Brookline High School.

For reasonable accommodations, language access, or any questions or concerns, please reach out to Caitlin Starr at cstarr@brooklinema.gov or at 617-73-2345.

For more information about the Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee, please visit https://www.brooklinema.gov/1555/Indigenous-People-Celebration-Committee