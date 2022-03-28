by Margaret Moody Puppets
In- Person: April 2 – 3 (Saturday – Sunday) | 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm’
The Monkey King delights in his new job in the Heavenly Peach Garden, snatching delicious, forbidden peaches and hoping to learn how the heavenly immortals live forever. But when he finds out that he’s been left out of the Jade Emperor’s Peach Blossom Banquet, Monkey flies off to make mischief in the Heavens. Puppeteer Margaret Moody presents this lively episode of the Chinese epic “Journey to the West” with traditional Taiwanese hand puppets and choreography.