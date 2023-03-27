by Celina Colby

Though it’s difficult to imagine the need for an escape from the pristine streets of Brookline, sometimes space from the hustle and bustle of the everyday is necessary. At the Omni Boston Hotel at Seaport, an immense property sprawling in the trendy Seaport neighborhood, a mental health break is closer than you think.

The Seaport is just a few miles from Brookline, but it feels like you’ve traveled to a completely different city. Shiny skyscrapers line the streets and au courante restaurants serve up seafood fresh off the boat. The Omni Boston Hotel at Seaport boasts two towers with different room options, a spa, six different restaurants, and close proximity to the goings on of the up-and-coming neighborhood.

Despite it’s location amidst corporate towers and big brands, it’s inspired by the rich cultural and artistic scene in Boston. Right away stepping into the lobby you’ll spot a subtle wall installation of Beethoven’s sheet music and a gallery wall featuring photographs of Boston art organizations behind-the-scenes. The hotel is more akin to the Institute of Contemporary Art down the street than the cold walls of a corporate office.

The primary choice you need to make for a staycation here is the room. The hotel features two giant towers, the Artist Tower and the Patron Tower. The Artist Tower rooms are studio-style rooms on the smaller side but perfectly suited for solo travelers or intimate couples. The Patron Tower offers more traditionally sized rooms as well as sprawling suites. Almost all the rooms feature stunning views of Boston.

Once the room is secured and you’ve settled into the soft bathrobe and satiny sheets, it’s time to plan your staycation itinerary. This takes very little effort. The rooftop hot tub and heated pool alone can take up most of your time, though Breve spa and the relaxation-focused signature facial beckons when you’ve had your fill of the scenery.

You’re within close access to all the excitement of the Seaport, a neighborhood that has grown from a tract of concrete parking lots to one of the city’s trendiest areas in less than a decade. Arts and culture abound with public and street art, like Okuda San Miguel’s vibrant “Air Sea Land” sculptures, and the Institute of Contemporary Art overlooking the Boston Harbor. Bars and restaurants are also plentiful, including the tropically themed Lifted pool bar in the hotel, and they all pair well with an after-dinner stroll along the harbor, overlooking the sparkling city skyline.

The rest of Boston is just a bridge away, but there’s plenty to keep you occupied right in the Seaport. Five miles might be all you need to get a sigh of relief from the stresses of everyday life.