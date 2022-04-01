The Town of Brookline MLK Celebration Committee presents:

A Family Revealed: From Slavery to Hope

Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2 pm

Coolidge Corner Theatre

Free, but reservations are required. For tickets click here.

An afternoon of engaging music and conversation, A Family Revealed: From Slavery to Hope, two descendants of a Confederate enslaver share their story, features folk singer and social activist Reggie Harris and longtime Brookline educator and resident Wallis Raemer. Onstage, the two cousins, one Black and one white discuss their special journey and what it was like to discover each other’s deeply held feelings, pain, and hope. To underscore their messages and experience, Reggie Harris, a prominent interpreter of the use of music in historical movements for social change, sings his stirring, original songs.

Ms. Raemer, who grew up in Richmond, Virginia, thought it was cool to have a statue of her great-great-great-grandfather, Willams Carter Wickham, in the center of town. But as she grew older she changed her mind– especially after meeting Reggie Harris, who also is a descendant of the same Confederate general but by way of Bibanna Hewlett, one of the 275 people that he enslaved. For Mr. Harris, a wonderfully gifted folksinger and educator, the statue was a painful reminder of the abuse his family suffered and the refusal of America to fully acknowledge its past.

After the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 Wallis and some members of her family wrote a letter to the city requesting that the statue be removed. But it remained until protesters dragged it down with a rope. This is real history and it’s complicated. But Reggie and Wallis are facing it by talking it out and through music.

They’ve shared their journey on CNN, in a recent film, in schools, and in an article in The New York Times. Onstage at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, through music and in conversation with the audience, they will discuss what it’s like to discover each other’s deeply held feelings and pain. You will not want to miss Reggie Harris’s stirring voice, vibrant guitar playing, and original songs that underscore their message of hope. For reasonable accommodations, please contact Sarah Kaplan, ADA Coordinator, Town of Brookline at 617-730-2329 or skaplan@brooklinema.gov. ASL interpretation services will be provided. Coolidge Corner Theatre

is accessible.

Sponsored by the Town of Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations and supported by

a generous grant from the Brookline Community Foundation.

We are especially grateful to the Coolidge Corner Theatre for its staff assistance and donation of the use

of the main theater.

For more information contact Rob Daves at robdaves@rcn.com or 617-285-1113.