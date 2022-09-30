Brookline Courtyard Marriott Outdoors

Thursday, October 6th, 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Brookline Chamber Members: $20

Non-Members: $30

Registration required: https://tinyurl.com/5thAnnualOktoberfest

Space is limited.

Enjoy this networking event with live music, complimentary food, and drinks! Entertainment by the Clark Page Project band.

Craft beer tasting, wine, and craft soda by Craft Collective. Bratwurst, potato salad, and green salad, compliments of the Brookline Courtyard Marriott. Otto pizza. JP Licks ice cream. Wegmans chocolate-covered strawberries.

Giveaways!

Giant Jenga, Mini Golf Hole, and Custom Puzzle of a local delectable delight by Eureka. Cornhole by Dream Spa Medical and Chestnut Hill Realty. Photo Booth by Elfy’s Selfies.

Photography by Leise Jones Photography.

Video by Brookline Interactive Group (BIG).

Raffle

Overnight Stay – Brookline Courtyard Marriott

Overnight Stay – Hilton Garden Inn Brookline

· Theater package – a four-pack of tickets to the Wheelock Family Theatre at BU

· Hockey package – a four-pack of tickets to BU Men’s Ice Hockey and a four-pack of tickets to BU Women’s Ice Hockey

· Basketball package – a four-pack of tickets to BU Men’s Basketball and BU Women’s Basketball – Boston University

Custom Signature Facial – Dream Spa Medical

Gift Card – Wild Goose Chase

Dual Film Fan membership to the Coolidge Corner Theatre (valued at $150).

Film Fan membership benefits include:

– $3 off admission to all regular films

– 20% off popcorn and all non-alcoholic concessions

– Tickets to 10 Free-to-Member events annually

– Advanced purchase to special events

– Discounts on Coolidge merchandise

– Visiting member benefits at art house cinemas nationwide

– Discounts at local businesses when you show your Coolidge Card