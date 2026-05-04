SAVE THE DATE – 4th Annual AANHPI Heritage Celebration

Saturday, May 9 | 11-2PM| 22 Tappan Street

The Brookline Asian American Family Network (BAAFN), the Brookline Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations, and the Brookline Public Schools invite the Brookline Community to an Annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Celebration.

The Celebration will kick off AANHPI Heritage Month on Saturday, May 9th, from 11 AM to 2 PM at Brookline High School’s 22 Tappan Building; all in one place! This community celebration focuses on AANHPI stories and art, and features an author discussion, student performances, and exhibits of student artwork. There will also be food, author visits, arts & crafts, games, and more.

My Bindi”, “My Saree”, and “Save Me a Seat”. Student Performances will follow the discussion and include the Baker AANHPI Orchestra (BAO), Baker’s Fan Dance Troupe and KPop Team, the Triveni Dancers, and the Brookline Chinese School Chorus. Brookline Interactive Group will record the presentation and performances, and a video will be available for viewing afterward. Gita Varadarajan will be signing books for sale, courtesy of Turtle Books. This year, at 11 AM, our Featured Author is Gita Varadarajan, sharing her works “and “Student Performances will follow the discussion and include the Baker AANHPI Orchestra (BAO), Baker’s Fan Dance Troupe and KPop Team, the Triveni Dancers, and the Brookline Chinese School Chorus. Brookline Interactive Group will record the presentation and performances, and a video will be available for viewing afterward. Gita Varadarajan will be signing books for sale, courtesy of Turtle Books.

Following the performances, we invite you to join us in the Café of 22 Tappan for crafts, Henna, author visits, fun, and food. Featured vendors will include Cubist Circle with dumplings, Musubi.mart, A Head Full of Stars, and GaTsung. Also in attendance will be organizations such as Brookline for Racial Justice and Equity, Brookline Immigrant Advancement Committee, the Asian American Ballet Project, and many more.