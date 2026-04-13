2026 Brookline Candidates Forum
Thursday April 16| 4-6PM |Senior Center
Sponsored By Brookline CAN in collaboration with the Brookline League of Women Voters. Hear from candidates for Select Board, School Committee, and Library Trustees.
Facilitator: Sandy Gadsby, former Town Meeting Moderator and current Assistant Moderator
Forum recorded and streamed on Brookline Interactive Group (BIG). The recording will be available at the LWV of Brookline page on the BIG website, http://bit.ly/3QQSus4, and BrooklineCAN website