The Brookline U.S. Open Community Partnership Committee is pleased to announce the launch of the Brookline Charity Golf Auction and invites golfers and fans to “do golf and do good,” by purchasing 2022 U.S. Open Championship tickets that will support local charitable organizations.

The 2022 U.S. Open Championship takes place Monday, June 13 through Sunday, June 19, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline. In celebration of the Championship, The Country Club has donated Gallery tickets to the Town of Brookline to be sold in support of community fundraising.

Tickets can be purchased at www.brooklinecharitygolfauction.com starting at 10 AM on April 6, 2022. Both single-day tickets and multi-day packages will be available for purchase and bid. New packages will be released to the auction on each successive Wednesday at 10 AM, while supplies last.

All proceeds from the sale and auction will benefit local charities that support health and wellness, housing, education, the environment, arts and culture, children and families, and healthy aging.

The Community Partnership Committee has paired up with two leading local nonprofit organizations, The Brookline Center for Community Mental Health (TBC) and the Brookline Community Foundation (BCF), to manage the auction and distribute funding. Net proceeds from the Brookline Charity Golf Auction will be distributed through BCF’s 2022 Community Grants Program.

For updates on the Brookline Charity Golf Auction, follow the auction on Instagram and Facebook.

For information on the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, visit www.usopen.com and https://brooklinema.gov/USOpen.