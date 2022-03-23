In recent days, students from The African American and Latino Scholars Program (AALSP) have written a seering condemnation of how the School administration has handled racist incidents. Angry and upset, students have walked out of the High School. The School Committee held a meeting yesterday to discuss all this where many from the community expressed outrage and disappointment. Brookline is in crisis. Brookline residents are looking for leadership to meet this moment. BRJE was founded in 2016 to identify and clarify issues of social and racial injustice and to build a multiracial coalition in order to dismantle structural racism. Now more than ever we need our town government to tackle these issues. Our fourth annual Racial Justice Candidate Forum will be held on Monday, April 11th, at 7:00 pm via Zoom and will also be streamed live by our media partner, Brookline Interactive Group (BIG). The recorded forum will be available on: http://brooklineinteractive.org/ as well as on BIG’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Our moderators will be Emy Takinami and Kimberley Richardson of BRJE. Their questions will press the candidates to move beyond platitudes to provide a deeper understanding of their own experiences and, critically, their specific policy proposals.

The candidates are:

For Select Board: Michael Sandman

For School Committee: Helen Charlupski, Steven Ehrenberg, Valerie Frias, and Nancy Rhei

Rorer

After a brief opening statement from each candidate, the moderators will ask a series of questions followed by individual closing statements.

Register for the forum here: https://bit.ly/brjeforum22

The annual town election will be held on Tuesday, May 3rd. The last day to register to vote in this election is Wednesday, April 13 at 8 pm. Additionally. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Wednesday, April 27th at 5 pm by mail or Monday, May 2nd at 12 pm in person. For more information on registering to vote, applying for an absentee ballot, or on polling locations, please visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us.