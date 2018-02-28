Women and Girls Thriving Spring Fundraiser

Saturday, March 3, 2018, 2-4 PM

Tickets $50 per person

Enjoy six tasting stations with wine pairings, purchase tickets and enter

your name in our raffle for Legal-y fabulous prizes, and hear from Thriving women about their experiences with learning, leading, and community.

Legal Sea Foods — Chestnut Hill

43 Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

The 8th Brookline Youth Awards will be held on Wednesday, April 11 from 7 pm – 9 pm at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The evening, which is held annually, features video interviews of outstanding teens as well as teen performances. Award recipients either live in or go to school in Brookline. Nominations for this year’s award ceremony begin on February 7 and run through March 2.