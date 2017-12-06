Brookline SmartVacations is pleased to present a week of wonderland activities during the holiday break! Students ages 5-12 will take part in fun arts and crafts projects, computer and theater games, and more. We’ll also enjoy indoor and outdoor play (weather permitting), lunch (not provided), and reading time. Students ages 10-13 can also register for archery. All activities meet in Brookline High School’s Unified Arts Building (46 Tappan St) and the Tappan Street Gym (66 Tappan St).

To download the Winter Wonderland 2017 flier, Click Here.

Sign up for programs here.