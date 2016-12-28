A lot of my first time home buyer clients put down less than 20 percent to buy their first home. One question I always get is if it’s possible to deduct private mortgage insurance (“MI”) on their taxes. One good thing is that Congress extended the tax deduction for mortgage insurance paid in 2016. To deduct your mortgage insurance premiums:

1 – Your household adjusted gross income (AGI) needs to be below the thresholds outlined in the chart. For example, if your AGI is $100,000 or less, you can deduct 100 percent of your mortgage insurance premiums. On the other hand, if your AGI is $104,500, you can only deduct 50 percent of your mortgage insurance premiums. The deduction phases out completely once your AGI breaks above $109,000.

2 – Upfront MI is deductible over seven years, except:

VA funding fee – deductible in year paid

RHS guarantee fee – deductible in year paid

3 – The mortgage must have been used to buy, build or improve a qualified residence (primary home and/or vacation home). The deduction also applies if you are refinancing a mortgage that was used to buy build or improve a qualified residence.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS ARTICLE AND OVERVIEW IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE LEGAL, TAX, OR FINANCIAL ADVICE. PLEASE CONSULT WITH A QUALIFIED TAX ADVISOR FOR SPECIFIC ADVICE ABOUT YOUR SITUATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ANY OF THESE ITEMS, PLEASE REFERENCE IRS PUBLICATION 936.

About the Author

David Reznikow is a licensed loan partner at Fairway Independent Mortgage. A Brookline native and BHS graduate, Reznikow is currently a Newton resident but has remained part of the Brookline community. As a Brookline Chamber of Commerce Director and business member Reznikow has had the opportunity to add to the vibrancy and diversity of the business community, while helping to raise funds for local charitable organizations through many Chamber initiatives. Both Reznikow’s parents have businesses in Brookline, still live in the home where they raised three children, and can often be found playing with their grandson, Cameron, at Dean Park.