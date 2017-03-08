The premiere of the Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project on January 26 at the Coolidge Corner Theater was a success! The sold-out event by many people from all walks of life who wanted to learn more about this important piece of history and how to combat antisemitism and bigotry today.

If you missed the event, check the videos below:

Director of the Coolidge Corner Theatre: Katherine Tallman

Karen Chase: Master of Ceremonies

Karen Chase: The Story of Soul Witness

R. Harvey Bravman, Director of Soul Witness

Q & A with Left to right, Holocaust Testimony Expert Lawrence Langer, Facing History & Ourselves Adam Strom, Former Brookline Human Relations Director Steven Bressler, R. Harvey Bravman.

Regina Barshak and Leon Satenstein: In Their Own Words

Performance by Virgina Eskin of Terezin Music Foundation

Arthur Freedman, Tribute to Regine Barshak and Leon Satenstein

Rochelle Barshak Tribute to Regine Barshak and Leon Satenstein