The following events are free and open to the public, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, please call 617-244-6400. Wingate Residences at Boylston Place is located at 615 Heath St.

Professor Gary Hylander will present an American history lecture on Friday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m. A professor of history at Framingham State University, Hylander earned his doctorate from Boston College and specializes as a presidential historian. He is a frequent presenter at library forums and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston and is often featured as a commentator on local cable news and radio.

Sunny Lee will perform a piano concert on Thursday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Lee has worked as the house pianist in restaurants and hotels around the Boston area. Her original compositions have been performed by numerous school choral groups across the country, and she has written film scores for several independent films.

Rick Scalise will perform a classical piano concert on Tuesday, July 18 at 3:30 p.m. A musician since age 10, Scalise teaches piano and guitar at the Lexington Music School, plays the organ for St. Theresa’s Church in Billerica and regularly performs in the Boston area. A graduate of Boston University, he holds a Bachelor of Music in piano performance and composition as well as a master’s degree in composition.