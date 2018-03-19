Nafkote Tamirat
The Parking Lot Attendant
Tuesday, March 20 at 7:00 pm
Join us for the launch of a mesmerizing, indelible coming-of-age story about a girl in Boston’s tightly-knit Ethiopian community who falls under the spell of a charismatic hustler out to change the world.
Ray Allen
From the Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love
Wednesday, March 28 7:30 pm
Ticketed Event
This event will take place at the Wilbur Theatre – purchase tickets here!
The record-holding two-time National Basketball Association champion reflects on his work ethic, his on-the-court friendships and rivalries, the great teams he’s played for, and what it takes to have a long and successful career in this thoughtful, in-depth memoir.