Nafkote Tamirat

The Parking Lot Attendant

Tuesday, March 20 at 7:00 pm

Join us for the launch of a mesmerizing, indelible coming-of-age story about a girl in Boston’s tightly-knit Ethiopian community who falls under the spell of a charismatic hustler out to change the world.

Ray Allen

From the Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love

Wednesday, March 28 7:30 pm

Ticketed Event

This event will take place at the Wilbur Theatre – purchase tickets here!

The record-holding two-time National Basketball Association champion reflects on his work ethic, his on-the-court friendships and rivalries, the great teams he’s played for, and what it takes to have a long and successful career in this thoughtful, in-depth memoir.