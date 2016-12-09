Puppet Showplace Theater presents “Peter and the Wolf” by the National Marionette Theatre

Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf has enchanted audiences since its premier in 1936. Set in turn of the century Russia, this elegant production tells the story of how Peter, along with his animal friends, outsmarts and captures a wolf. Each performance begins with a bumbling conductor who introduces the orchestral instruments and demonstrates–with a bit of slapstick humor–how their sounds represent each character in the story. The production features the beautiful music of Prokofiev’s orchestral score combined with stunning scenery and hand-crafted marionettes.

Recommended for ages 5 and up!

Show Times:

Thursday, December 22nd at 10:30am

Friday, December 23rd at 10:30am

Saturday, December 24 at 10:30am 1:00pm and 3:00pm

Puppet Showplace Theater presents “Pinocchio” by the National Marionette Theatre

Carlo Collodi’s epic about a puppet who wants to become a real boy is a classic example of storytelling at its best. National Marionette’s adaptation is a faithful retelling of this childhood favorite. Follow Pinocchio as he goes on a series of adventures and discovers that only by being truthful, selfless, and kind to others will he realize his dream of becoming a real live boy.

Recommended for ages 5 and up!

Show Times:

Monday, December 26th at 10:30am and 1:00pm

Tuesday, December 27th at 10:30am and 1:00pm

Tickets: General Admission $15

Box Office: (617) 731-6400

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34168