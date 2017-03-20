The following events take place at Wingate Residences at Boylston Place. These events are free

and open to the public but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, please call 617-244-6400.

Frank King will perform a musical lecture on Thursday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. King’s lecture will focus on the great singer and lyricist Peggy Lee and her songs of note from the Golden Age of music. King holds a master’s in broadcasting from Boston University, is a lifelong devotee of recorded music and formerly hosted music programs on WBUR radio.

Hilary MacDonald will do a dance program on Monday, March 27 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. MacDonald is a local dance instructor. She has experience in a wide range of dance styles including hip hop. She also has 15 years of experience training in gymnastics and another five years of experience coaching.