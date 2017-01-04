All the following events take place at Wingate Residences at Boylston Place, a Wingate Healthcare independent and assisted living community, is located at 615 Heath St. Events are free and open to the public but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, please call 617-244-6400.

Hillary MacDonald Performance

Jan. 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

MacDonald is a local dance instructor. She has experience in a wide range of dance styles including hip hop. She also has 15 years of experience training in gymnastics and another five years of experience coaching.

Louis Armstrong presentation

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome lecturer and jazz expert Peter Gerler for a presentation on jazz legend, Louis Armstrong.

Sunny Lee Performance

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Lee has worked as the house pianist in restaurants and hotels around the Boston area. Her original compositions have been performed by numerous school choral groups across the country, and she has written film scoring music for three

for three feature-length independent films.

Thomas Kelly lecture

Wednesday, Jan 25 at 11 a.m.

Kelly will host a discussion on issues and controversies. Kelly is a retired professor from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.