All the following events that place at Wingate Residences at Boylston Place, a Wingate Healthcare independent and assisted living community, is located at 615 Heath St. These events are free and open to the public but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, please call 617-244-6400.



Professor Thomas Kelly to host discussion

Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome Professor Thomas Kelly for a discussion on issues and controversies on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Kelly is a retired professor from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.



Classical pianist Slava Samadarov to perform

Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome classical pianist Slava Samadarov for a romantic evening concert on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Samadarov earned his Master of Arts degree in Piano Performance from the St. Petersburg Conservatory in Russia. He has been the recipient of several awards and enjoys playing music by composers like Beethoven, Chopin, Handel, Debussy, and Gershwin.



Film critic to discuss “Roman Holiday”

Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome film critic Dan Kimmel for a screening and discussion of the classic film “Roman Holiday,” on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Kimmel has written seven books and is currently a correspondent for Variety. He is also a former co-chair of the Boston Online Film Critics Association and currently serves as a film critic at NorthShoreMovies.net. He formerly served as the editor at The Jewish Advocate.



Art Matters presents ‘American Art: Part I”

Wingate Residences at Boylston place will welcome Art Matters to discuss renowned American artworks and styles on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Art Matters is an organization committed to conveying the beauty of art and its importance through tailored programs and courses.



John Horrigan presents “George Washington and the American Revolution”

Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome historian John Horrigan for a presentation on George Washington and the American Revolution on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. Horrigan is a well-known Boston historian and a host of the 2014 Boston/New England Emmy Award-winning TV show, “The Folklorist.”