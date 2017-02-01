The Snow Queen (Boston Debut!)
Eulenspiegel’s adaptation of this beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale springs to life on the snowy pages of two extra-large pop-up storybooks. The story follows Gerda as she travels to the ends of the earth to save her best friend, Kai, from the Snow Queen. Along her way she meets a host of eccentric characters, from a magical flower lady to a talking crow. The show features Bohemian-style marionettes, multiple puppetry styles, flamboyant costumes, live music, and lots of audience interactivity!
Friday, February 10 at 10:30 am
Saturday, February 11 at 1:00 and 3:00
Sunday, February 12 at 1:00 AND 3:00
Recommended for ages 4 and up
Purchase tickets on Puppet Showcase Theater’s website.
Actor Stephen Collins to perform at Boylston Place
Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome actor and educator Stephen Collins for a one-man-show performance on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Collins will perform his popular Shake-Scene, bringing Shakespeare’s famous words from his tragedies, comedies, histories and Sonnets to life. This performance is free and open to the public but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, please call 617-244-6400. Wingate Residences at Boylston Place, a Wingate Healthcare independent and assisted living community, is located at 615 Heath St.