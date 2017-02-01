The Snow Queen (Boston Debut!)

Eulenspiegel’s adaptation of this beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale springs to life on the snowy pages of two extra-large pop-up storybooks. The story follows Gerda as she travels to the ends of the earth to save her best friend, Kai, from the Snow Queen. Along her way she meets a host of eccentric characters, from a magical flower lady to a talking crow. The show features Bohemian-style marionettes, multiple puppetry styles, flamboyant costumes, live music, and lots of audience interactivity!

Thursday, February 9 at 10:30 am

Friday, February 10 at 10:30 am

Saturday, February 11 at 1:00 and 3:00

Sunday, February 12 at 1:00 AND 3:00

Recommended for ages 4 and up