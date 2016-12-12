HOLIDAY FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS

December 15, 6:30pm-8:30pm at 531 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Celebrate the season in a creative way! Learn how to design festive flower arrangements you can use to enhance your celebrations or give as unique handmade gifts. Great events for a night out with friends to share the fun and enjoyment of creating joyful designs filled with beautiful seasonal greenery and fresh flowers. While you are constructing your holiday designs you will learn basic floral design skills that can you can use to make all types of arrangements all year long. In Section 1 students will make a glowing candle centerpiece. In Section 2 we will make an arrangement in a merry metallic vase. In Section 3 students will utilize a rustic holiday basket. Discounts or waivers do not apply.

Register on the BCAE’s website.