After a competitive bidding process in May, the Town selected Dynegy, Inc. to supply the community’s electricity, with a 30-month contract term from the July 2017 meter reading to the December 2019 meter reading. Approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities in April, the Town’s electricity aggregation program, Brookline Green Electricity, uses bulk purchasing to offer savings and rate stability for residents and businesses. In addition, it provides renewable energy options to reduce the Town’s reliance on carbon-producing fossil fuels. Eversource remains the utility that will deliver the electricity, handle billing, and respond to emergencies and outages. Customers will see changes to only electricity supply rates in their August bill. Delivery rates will not change.

By Memorial Day, a 30-day Opt-Out Letter with the Town seal will be mailed to all Eversource account holders announcing the new electricity supplier, the program’s three products and rates, and instructions for any consumer actions.

See Consumers Resources for helpful guides to assist you during the opt-out period.

Visit www.brooklinegreen.com often for events and information sessions the Town will host in June for consumer support.