The Brookline Department of Public Health announces dates for the fall 2017 Brookline community flu clinics. The seasonal flu clinics are open to all Brookline residents, including infants 6 months of age and older. “Now is the time to come out and receive a free flu shot and protect yourself this season,” said Dr. Swannie Jett, Health Commissioner for the Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services.”

Dates, times and locations of the community clinics are:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 Brookline Senior Center

93 Winchester Street 11:00am – 1:00pm

Wednesday, Nov. 8 Baker School

205 Beverly Road 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Sunday, Nov. 19 Brookline High School

115 Greenough Street 10:00am – 1:00pm

Everyone 6 months of age or older should get a flu vaccine each year. There is no charge for the flu vaccine; however, please bring all health insurance cards to the clinic. Wear loose-sleeved clothing. Flu mist will NOT be available this year.

The seasonal flu clinics are sponsored by Brookline Department of Public Health, Public Schools of Brookline, Brookline Housing Authority, and Brookline Council on Aging. For further Information, please contact Lynne Karsten, [email protected]; 617-730-2336. Also, join us on Twitter discussion: @BrooklineHealth, Facebook: Brookline Department of Public Health, or Instagram: Brooklinehealth.