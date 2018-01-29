Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome cabaret singer Will McMillan and classical and jazz musician Joe Reid for the performance “My Favorite Things: The Songs of Oscar Hammerstein” on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. Hammerstein is best known for the compositions he wrote for popular musicals and films, including “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” and “The King and I.” Hammerstein won eight Tony Awards for his work, as well as two Academy Awards for best original song. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, call 617-244-6400. Wingate Residences at Boylston

Place is located at 615 Heath St.