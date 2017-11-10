The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations for the Town of Brookline is attempting to assess civic engagement among Brookline residents and determine any barriers to participation that may exist. The survey addresses specific barriers around public meetings as well as giving residents the opportunity to list issues within the Town that they would like to be addressed. The survey can be taken here or hard copies can be found in Town Hall, the Brookline Village Library, the Health Department and in other locations around Brookline. Please return all surveys to Attn: Caitlin Haynes at the Health Department Building, 11 Pierce St. Brookline, MA 02445. If you have any questions about the survey or where hard copies are located please contact Caitlin Haynes at [email protected] or at 617-730-2345.