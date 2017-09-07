The Brookline Farmers Market now takes SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards and supplements the cost. This is an excellent program and it needs funding.

The market has set up a fundraising account to support this important piece for our neighbors to purchase the amazing foods at the Farmer’s Market. If you can, please make a donation.

Here is the link for the current Go Fund Me campaign for the Farmers Market SNAP MATCH fund so the market can help people stretch their food dollars at the market. Help out here: https://www.gofundme.com/BFMsnapmatch