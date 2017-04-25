Studios Without Walls will exhibit “Shared Stories Mosaic,” which is a site-responsive sculpture in Riverway Park from April 27 to May 24. A reception for the artist Bette Ann Libby will be held April 29 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Putterham Grille and Gallery, 1012 West Roxbury Parkway, Chestnut Hill.

Bette Ann organizes community ceramic shard mosaic workshops and installations. Over the past 15 years, she has worked with groups to create numerous projects, which are permanently located in hospitals, schools, and libraries. Bette Ann is passionate about fostering the creative experience as a vehicle toward community connectivity and feels that installation art is essential to well-being.

Libby’s images have been inspired by her teaching in Samoa and travel in Europe, Asia, India and the mid & far-east. Over 35 years, she has received numerous awards for her work, which has been exhibited in museums and galleries throughout the US.

Bette Ann founded the sculptors’ collective, “Studios Without Walls”, which has received 14 MCC/BAC grants for environmental installations in Brookline, MA.