Spring 2017 Guide To Local Housing Prices

I’ve been getting a lot of questions from clients about where home prices are going and if there’s a possibility that prices will cool off. House prices are determined by housing supply, housing demand, and housing affordability.

Housing Supply: What’s the Outlook?

Housing supply measures how many months it would take to sell all the houses currently listed for sale, at the current pace of home sales. For example, if there are 600 homes currently listed for sale, and an average of 100 homes are selling each month, there would be a six-month housing supply. This is because it would take six months to sell all the homes currently listed for sale.

A buyer’s market is anything more than six months. A seller’s market is anything less than six months. In this case, sellers would have greater negotiating power, and buyers may have to bid higher than list price to compete with multiple offers.

Housing supply has been running below six months across the United States since 2012. This indicates a seller’s market. In many parts of the country, buyers are competing with multiple offers. In some cases dozens of offers on the same house. This tells us that house prices are poised to continue going up in the next several months.

Housing Demand: What’s the Trend?

Housing demand tends to pick up in the spring because most home sales occur during the spring and summer. Housing demand is expected to be strong this spring because the economy is doing well and people have jobs in most parts of the country. The chart here illustrates how there are more jobs available today than at any point in the past ten years as measured by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report.

Housing Affordability: Can Buyers Afford Houses at Current Prices?

The National Association of Realtors publishes a “Housing Affordability Index.”

An index value of 100 means that a first-time homebuyer family with the median income has exactly enough income to qualify for a mortgage on a median-priced home with a 10 percent down payment. An index above 100 signifies that a first-time homebuyer family earning the median income has more than enough income to qualify. For example, today’s reading in the 108 range means that a median-income first-time homebuyer family has 108 percent of the income required to qualify for a mortgage with a 10 percent down payment.

This means that houses are still affordable for first-time buyers as they are making slightly more than enough income to qualify for financing. Although affordability is not nearly as good as it is for non-first-time homebuyers, it’s also not nearly as bad as it has been for all homebuyers throughout the years. For example, the affordability index was below 100 throughout much of the 1980s. However, people still purchased homes, and home prices went up during that period. Down payment requirements today are also not as strict as they were in the 1980s. This also makes it easier for first-time homebuyers to qualify for financing.

Keep in mind that housing affordability in your situation could be higher or lower depending on the amount of your down payment and the mortgage strategy you choose.

Conclusion: we anticipate an increase in house prices over the next several months because housing supply is likely to remain low, housing demand is likely to increase, and houses will continue to remain affordable for most buyers. Please contact me for specific information on housing supply, housing demand and housing affordability in your local market.

