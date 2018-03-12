Snow is on the way with another storm starting on the evening of March 12th. Have you signed up to receive emergency notifications from the Town of Brookline using AlertBrookline?
* AlertBrookline: Being informed is extremely important! Anyone who lives, works, studies, plays, has relatives, owns property, etc can sign up to receive emergency notifications from the Town of Brookline (including parking bans due to snow). You choose how we contact you: phone, text, email (or any combination). Everyone in your home, office, and dorm should sign up for AlertBrookline. Sign up for AlertBrookline.
MORE WINTER PREP TIPS:
* Public Works Winter Guide: The Department of Public Works Winter Guide has useful information for property owners, businesses and residents regarding Snow Emergencies/Parking Bans, snow removal, trash and recycling pickup, and other winter-related topics.
* Sidewalk Snow & Ice Removal By-Law: Safe passage of pedestrians within the Town is especially important during the winter months. Please become familiar with the Removal of Snow and Ice From Sidewalks By-law which includes information for residents and business owners.
* Hydrant Safety: Clear fire hydrants are a must when the snow comes! Use our online hydrant list and map to located hydrants near your home or office. Learn the proper way to clear your hydrant of snow and ice – every second counts in an emergency! (The Hydrant Map also includes catch basins – those should be clear, too!) Hydrant information can be found on the Brookline Fire Department FAQ webpage. To keep hydrants clear, please do the following:
- Remove any snow and ice
- Clear a wide enough perimeter around the hydrant for firefighters to work (about 3 ft)
- Clear a path from the hydrant to the street
* Power Outages: Inclement weather often results in power outages. Please add Eversource as a contact in your mobile phone or address book. Their number is 800-592-2000. Never report outages via social media. Always call your utility provider to report outages (not the local police). For downed power lines, always call 911.
Please visit the Town’s website at www.brooklinema.gov for updates during the storm.
Thank you for taking the time to be prepared! We will continue to post information about snow and emergency preparedness throughout the remainder of the winter season.
In the event of an emergency, please call 911! Non-emergencies can be reported by calling the Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2222. Never use social media to report emergencies! Thank you for your cooperation!