Snow is on the way with another storm starting on the evening of March 12th. Have you signed up to receive emergency notifications from the Town of Brookline using AlertBrookline?

* AlertBrookline: Being informed is extremely important! Anyone who lives, works, studies, plays, has relatives, owns property, etc can sign up to receive emergency notifications from the Town of Brookline (including parking bans due to snow). You choose how we contact you: phone, text, email (or any combination). Everyone in your home, office, and dorm should sign up for AlertBrookline. Sign up for AlertBrookline.

MORE WINTER PREP TIPS:

* Public Works Winter Guide: The Department of Public Works Winter Guide has useful information for property owners, businesses and residents regarding Snow Emergencies/Parking Bans, snow removal, trash and recycling pickup, and other winter-related topics.

* Sidewalk Snow & Ice Removal By-Law: Safe passage of pedestrians within the Town is especially important during the winter months. Please become familiar with the Removal of Snow and Ice From Sidewalks By-law which includes information for residents and business owners.



* Hydrant Safety: Clear fire hydrants are a must when the snow comes! Use our online hydrant list and map to located hydrants near your home or office. Learn the proper way to clear your hydrant of snow and ice – every second counts in an emergency! (The Hydrant Map also includes catch basins – those should be clear, too!) Hydrant information can be found on the Brookline Fire Department FAQ webpage. To keep hydrants clear, please do the following:

Remove any snow and ice

Clear a wide enough perimeter around the hydrant for firefighters to work (about 3 ft)

Clear a path from the hydrant to the street

* Power Outages: Inclement weather often results in power outages. Please add Eversource as a contact in your mobile phone or address book. Their number is 800-592-2000. Never report outages via social media. Always call your utility provider to report outages (not the local police). For downed power lines, always call 911.

*Parking: Town of Brookline has declared a Snow Emergency beginning Tuesday, March 13 at 6:00 AM and remain in effect until Wednesday, March 14 at 7:00 AM. Parking will be prohibited on all public ways while the emergency is in effect. There will be no trash and recycling collection on Tuesday. Trash routes for Tuesday through Friday will be delayed by one day. Due to the large amount of predicted snowfall, please be aware that DPW plows will be pushing back snow banks as much as possible to allow for safe passage of emergency vehicles.