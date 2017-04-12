SmartVacations offers a perfect combination of learning and fun during April school vacation week. It is hosted by the Brookline Adult Education Center.

Brookline SmartPrograms is in its third decade of operation, offering enrichment programs and activities for children and teens. We are under the umbrella of Brookline Adult & Community Education, a self-supporting program of the Brookline Public Schools. Programs meet vacation weeks (December, February, and April), after school, and weekends, and during the summer months. Our teachers are educators who teach in Brookline schools and professional organizations. Students from around the world are welcome to enroll.

The students enrolled in our extraordinary SmartPrograms adventures will learn new talents, improve skills, and make friends in state-of-the-art computer labs, kitchens, art and pottery studios, athletic facilities, and performance spaces at Brookline High School and Lincoln elementary school.

To learn more about this program and schedule, visit the center’s website or contact its director, Monica von Huene, at [email protected].