The Brookline Cherry Blossom Festival will take place on May 13, 2017, 12-4 pm Brookline High School Quad (115 Greenough Street, Brookline, MA). The festival is a family-friendly, community event that is a collaboration between the Brookline High School Japanese Program and The Genki Spark.

The festival highlights Japanese culture with taiko drum performances from artists all over New England, Japanese dance, kimono, koto and calligraphy demonstrations, and music. In addition, crafts, games, and activities are available for people of all ages! Japanese food will be sold by Ittoku, Itadaki, Hana Japan, Snappy Ramen, Beard Papa and Japonaise Bakery.

Admissions is a suggested donation of $5 for students, and $10-$20/family. All proceeds support the BHS Japanese Exchange Program Scholarship Fund and promotion of Japanese arts in New England.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Massachusetts Cultural Council, Brookline High School PTO and The Japan Society of Boston.

For more information, please see our website:

www.brooklinecherryblossom.com

or visit us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1303020003097177/

or on Twitter:

@BrooklineSakura

follow us on Instagram:

brooklinecherryblossom