Stymied by the siddur? Do you muddle through Musaf? This course is for you! We will examine the liturgy of the traditional Shabbat morning service with an eye to deriving personal meaning from these ancient texts. Join us as we ask deep questions about the practice of prayer and the Shabbat morning service. There may even be singing!

This class led by Rabbi James Morgan, meets Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., on the following dates: July 11, 18, 25; August 1, 8, 15

Tuition: $120. Scholarships available! Don’t let cost be a barrier.

For more information, contact Betsy More, Associate Director of Open Circle Jewish Learning, at [email protected]or 617-559-8736.